You can get Sonic Mania for free with select movie purchases on Xbox this week

As part of Xbox's current sale on the Microsoft store, you can get a free copy of Sonic Mania when you buy certain movies featured in the "gamer flicks" sale.

Films include the likes of Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog, and other films based on video game franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Hitman, and Resident Evil. With lots of low prices, it's a pretty good sale to bag yourself a great Sonic game alongside a fun flick.

The sale is set to run until June 15 in both the UK and US, so you have just under a week to make a purchase if you want to get the freebie.

The recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie got an early digital release in response to the closures of cinemas as a result of the coronavirus. The film only hit the theatres back in February and came out digitally not long after at the end of March. News that the live-action film based on the famous speedy blue hedgehog is getting a sequel also came to light last month, with Variety confirming we'd be seeing more of Sonic in the future. If you didn't get to see the film when it was in cinemas, the Xbox sale is currently offering it up for £12.99 / $12.99.

Sonic Mania first released back in 2017 and pays homage to the classic Sonic games on the Sega Genesis (aka the Sega Mega Drive). With an excellent animated opening , Sonic Mania brings the classics back with more vibrancy than ever before, and it was a great helping of nostalgia for anyone who played the original games back in the day. If you haven't had a chance to give it a go and you're in the market for a movie, this is your moment.

Looking for recommendations? Here's our pick of the best video game movies of all time.