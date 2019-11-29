You can already get Borderlands 3 for half off on Walmart with this Black Friday deal

If you want the maximum looting and shooting possible for your dollar, you need to check out this fresh Black Friday game deal on Borderlands 3. The long-awaited third entry in the Borderlands series from developer Gearbox came out just two and a half month ago, but you can already get it for just half off Borderlands 3 is currently $30 on Walmart for both its PS4 and Xbox One versions, a saving of $29.99 from its standard price of $59.99.

If you pick up Borderlands 3 today, you'll be getting in just in time to enjoy the base campaign at your own pace before the Borderlands 3 DLC 1 release date arrives in December and Mad Moxxi whisks you off on a grand heist. As soon as you get a good enough loadout, you'll also be able to try your luck at the Maliwan Takedown added in the recent Borderlands 3 patch notes .

Even if you already own Borderlands 3 yourself, this is the perfect opportunity to grab an early holiday gift for a friend - and more importantly, recruit a new Vault Hunter to party up with. Borderlands has always been at its best in co-op, and there's no easier way to get some buddies into the game with you than just handing them the disc.

Borderlands 3 PS4 | $30 at Walmart, was $59.99

The Borderlands series finally returns with Borderlands 3, and it's exactly the kind of loot-shooting action you've been missing.

Borderlands 3 Xbox One | $30 at Walmart, was $59.99

Borderlands 3 refines the loot-shooting fundamentals that first helped set the series apart from the competition a decade ago, without losing sight of the quirky personality that made it last.

