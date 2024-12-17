From Dragon's Dogma 2 to Star Wars Outlaws, here's the best open world games of 2024

There's always been something special about being given a land to explore at your leisure, but just what are the best open world games of 2024? They're the ones that strike a perfect balance between carefully curated encounters, and moments that can even surprise the developers; that hide plenty of secrets to discover, while gently pushing you towards what it's important for you to find; that nurture the sense of being somewhere that's alive and, most importantly, worth exploring.

It's been a strong year for open worlds. So strong in fact, that some of the top entries here even made it into our fuller, ultimate best games of 2024 list as well. The following five games all have worthwhile questing to support their worlds of wonder. What's your poison? Shooting mutants, wielding magic, hopping between alien worlds, exploring a land of mythical beasts, or enjoying a new twist on an all-time classic? Maybe all of the above? We've got you covered here. So join us as we countdown the best open worlds games of 2024 that we just couldn't quit this year.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Developer: Nintendo, Grezzo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Having already earned itself a place in our list of the best action-adventure games of 2024, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom also deserves praise as a fantastic, if unique, open world game in its own right. After the first few hours, the Hyrule we see here is one that can only be fully explored and appreciated by using the dozens of echoes that Zelda slowly unlocks throughout her adventure. These are useful not only for smacking around the countless enemies you'll face, but for creating pathways to hidden and hard to reach spots that hide treasure waiting to be nabbed. Makeshift bridges and ladders are essential for progress. A bridge made out of beds? Sure, why not. Opening up new routes and solving puzzles in Echoes of Wisdom is all about getting creative, which encourages players to engage with the space around them in fresh ways.

Learn more in our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom review where we said that "figuring out what to conjure, bind to, move, and battle is a frequent [...] delight"

4. Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

There's no denying that Star Wars Outlaws launched with a few issues, but there's also no denying that the developers have shown admirable dedication to making a good game great with strong post-launch updates. With the weaker elements continuing to be improved upon, we can concentrate on those atmospheric planets and everything that there is to do in them – which we've loved about the game even from launch. Rushing over the dusty plains of Tatooine on a speeder on the way to our next mission never gets old, while your relationship with the various criminal syndicates impacts how welcome (or not) you are in certain areas no matter where you are in the galaxy. Space combat? Customizable blaster? Yes please! It looks and sounds authentically Star Wars but, most importantly of all, it feels authentically Star Wars.

Learn more in our Star Wars Outlaws review, where we said that Massive Entertainment "establishes an incredible sense of place through its open worlds, accurately capturing the look and feel of the original trilogy of movies"

3. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: PS5

The revered original has been sliced into three for the remake treatment. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as the second, represents the middle section of the adventure, with plenty of wandering around open areas on one big journey to track down and stop big bad Sephiroth. Side-quests are just one aspect of the adventure that have been given a significant overhaul, and serve as the primary reason to explore each zone, offering variety and a large degree of unpredictability. At least one member of your party will often find themselves invested in the events of optional quests, too, and will volunteer details that build their backstories and strengthen your attachment to them. You haven't truly played Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth if you haven't taken the time to wander off the main path, and the experience is all the better for it.

Learn more in our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review, where we said that "every zone you come across glistens with history to discover and odd jobs to complete that enrich your journey"

2. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Developer: GSC Game World

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X

If you've checked out our list of the best shooters of 2024, you'll already know how much we love Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. It's made its way into this list too, because it simply wouldn't be the game that it is without The Zone, its dangerous yet constantly compelling open world. Chornobyl's grim history has earned it a place in many games, and the version seen here is dangerous, dramatically atmospheric, and darkly beautiful. It's the perfect theater for combat, forcing you to thread your way through environmental hazards that can prove just as lethal as the utterly unforgiving enemies. The side-quests are just as enjoyable as the main quest, but they're also vital to success, as the currency you'll earn is essential for keeping yourself topped up with the best ammo and equipment.

Learn more in our Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl review, where we said that "The Zone is an atmospheric, one-of-a-kind open world"

1. Dragon's Dogma 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

Developer: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Once upon a time, it seemed that the Dragon's Dogma sequel fans were constantly crying out for would never arrive. Then it was announced, then later it launched, and then – wow. Dragon's Dogma 2 is an open-world game that is determined to play by its own rules and nobody else's, delighting fans while smirking "deal with it!" to newcomers. It's an unforgiving experience at times, and the extremely limited fast travel opportunities aren't to everybody's taste. Yet it's a game that takes place in a fascinating world that is constantly tempting you to "just take a look", a look that will usually result in an unexpected adventure that serves as a thrilling distraction from your original goal. It's an experience that will swallow hours at a time, but hours that you'll never regret spending.

Learn more in our Dragon's Dogma 2 review where we said that "the open world is a pleasure to explore"