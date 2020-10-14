Xbox UI update is out now, a month before the Xbox Series X/S launch

A new update for the Xbox One is now live for everyone, overhauling the console's user interface ahead of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launching next month in November.

The October update for Xbox is giving the home screen of the Xbox One a big refresh, as well as introducing themes to make each profile feel more unique. As Microsoft previously unveiled, this is going to be the UI of the Xbox console family going forward, so it's going to be this home screen that you'll be experiencing next month on both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

The #Xbox October Update starts rolling out today, featuring lots of new goodness, including:🎮 A fresh look and feel🎮 Profile Themes🎮 New sign-in experience 🎮 Language support for Czech, Greek, Hungarian, and Slovak🎮 Performance improvements🎮 ...and more!October 13, 2020

You can get a brief look at the overhauled Xbox home screen just below. Over on ResetEra, users are sounding off on the overhauled home screen and menu systems, and are generally remarking on how much smoother the entire home screen experience is.

Additionally, you can change the color themes of the menu systems thanks to this new update. You can have the Xbox One's menu system displaying in either a light or dark theme, the latter of which is my personal preference.

The October update for the Xbox console family is now available to download on all platforms. This is a nice little taster of the menus and systems that we'll be using on Microsoft's next-gen consoles in November, and it's a good move getting us adjusted to the new systems in advance.

If the overhauled UI of the Xbox One has you excited for Microsoft's next-gen console, head over to our Xbox Series X pre-orders guide for a list of retailers that still have stock of Microsoft's more powerful console.