Xbox Series X/S outsell PS5 in Japan for the second time

The two consoles last beat the PS5 in May

(Image credit: Sony / Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X and S have outsold the PS5 in Japan for the second time.

As reported by Famitsu (opens in new tab) earlier this week, both new-gen Xbox consoles have outsold the PS5 for the week beginning June 13. The PS5 has sold a combined 3,035 units throughout Japan over that week, while the Xbox Series X sold 3,272 units, and the Xbox Series S sold a total of 3,423 units in the week.

That's taking into account sales of both the disc-based and Digital versions of the PS5 console, by the way. The former managed to sell a total of 2,371 units over the course of the whole week, while the cheaper all-digital version of Sony's new-gen console shipped just 664 units.

In fact, this isn't even the first time a single new-gen Xbox console has outsold the PS5 over the course of a week in Japan. Just last month in May, it was reported that the Xbox Series S by itself had outsold the PS5 over the course of a week in Japan, posting a total of 6,120 sales compared to the PS5's 2,963.

Widening the scope to focus on the whole of Europe, both the Xbox Series X/S actually outsold the PS5 throughout the month of February. This was actually the very first time both new-gen Xbox consoles had ever managed to outsell the PS5 over the course of a month anywhere in the world, since all three new-gen consoles first launched near the end of 2020 (which, let's be honest, feels like a lifetime ago at this point).

Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.