Xbox Series X restock: the end of the week might bring a bit of console luck

It's nearly the end of another week trying to take advantage of any Xbox Series X restock deals, and what a mixed bag it's been. Even though it may feel like the never-ending lack of supply means getting Xbox Series X stock is hopeless, don't give up. Consoles are becoming available with increasing regularlity, and a new day brings new hope.

To be precise, we'd recommend keeping close tabs (literally) on Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. While the latter is a bit quiet on Xbox Series X restocks, it has had recent flashes of stock. That means it's always worth having that page open and camped upon.

This continues to be the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior hardware that offers super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

This streamlined take on the new Xbox console is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and offers a new-gen experience. However, it's not as powerful and it doesn't have a disc drive so you will be purchasing all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage (but this can be added to with an external drive, of course).

More generally, there is hope to be taken from the fact that because there have been PS5 stock drops in multiple places, this could mean similar supplies of Xbox Series X consoles are not far behind. One often comes with the other, and that has been known to be the case with new-gen console stock drops.

For example, Game UK had PS5 units yesterday so other UK retailers could fall in line with an Xbox Series X restock. This could also indicate stock making it to retailers more generally on either side of the Atlantic.

Always remember this key bit of advice, however - should stock drop and you get past a waiting queue or virtual waiting room, always go for bundles. These package Xbox Series X deals often hang about for longer, and even if they do cost a bit more, are usually worth it as they'll bag you something worthwhile like the best Xbox Series X headset or the best Xbox Series X accessories.

Xbox Series X restock deals

Despite edging closer to a 'normal' situation with every week that passes, the shortages still hamper those looking for a console. As such, these places are your best bets:

Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor.