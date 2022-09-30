Xbox Series X players could soon be able to disable Quick Resume after a fan request piqued Phil Spencer's interest

Xbox Series X players could be able to disable Quick Resume when playing online-only games in the future. Spencer has revealed much after a random Twitter exchange with a fan who suggested the feature.

It all started when Twitter user @ GabeTC99 (opens in new tab) replied to someone else's tweet about the Quick Resume feature, saying: "I still don't understand how it's not a feature you can disable," the tweet continues, "it's amazing for a lot of games but when it tries to Quick Resume an online-only game it absolutely breaks it and you have to manually quit. If only an option to disable it for such games existed!"

Despite not tagging Spencer or any other official Xbox accounts in the tweet, the Xbox boss seemingly still came across the tweet and replied (opens in new tab): "Good feature ask, makes sense. We will put it on the list of things to look at."

This doesn't mean that the feature is guaranteed to be added, but it does mean that the head of Xbox is aware of the issue and will at least discuss it with the rest of the team, which is about as much of a guarantee that you could ask for honestly.

Good feature ask, makes sense. We will put it on the list of things to look at.September 29, 2022 See more

If you weren't aware, the Quick Resume feature is exclusive to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. The idea behind it is that players are able to switch from one game to another and when they're ready to return to the original game, jump right back in exactly where they left off. As you can imagine, this can sometimes be a pain for games that are online only, as GabeTC99 explained above.