Xbox Series X gets the soothing Aqua Shift Special Edition controller later this month

The Xbox Series X is getting a new wireless controller later this month.

In a post earlier today, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Wireless Controller - Aqua Shift Special Edition. The calming blue controller comes with a "color-shifting" shimmer that Xbox says you'll need to see to believe, and might even help you keep your cool during close-fought multiplayer contests.

While the color scheme might be attention-grabbing, it's far from the only feature that the controller has to offer. Xbox says that the Aqua Shift is "the first Special Edition Xbox Series X|S controller to feature rubberized side grips with a unique dual-color swirl on every unit."

There'll also be textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case to make sure you don't lose your grip when things start to get sweaty. As ever, the customizable Share button can be edited to capture all of your best plays, and all of the other controller buttons can be remapped via the Xbox Accessories app.

The Aqua Shift Special Edition controller is due to release on August 31, but is available for pre-order right now. It'll set you back $69.99/£59.99, and is available via both local retailers and Xbox.com .

This isn't the first new arrival on offer for you Xbox Series X. As well as the traditional black color scheme and the Shock Blue and Pulse Red alternatives, Microsoft revealed the shocking Electric Volt and stealthy Daystrike Camo controllers back in March.