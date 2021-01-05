Xbox Series X controller disconnects will be addressed in an upcoming update

The Xbox Series X controller disconnect problem will get a fix in an upcoming update, according to Microsoft.

Since the new controllers launched late last year, some players have reported issues with the controller disconnecting when it isn't supposed to, especially when being used with Xbox One. Certain games seem to have more problems than others, and Microsoft's support forum also has an extensive thread about the Xbox Series X controller disconnect problem, as spotted by The Verge .

The Verge contacted Microsoft about the problem and got confirmation that Microsoft is aware of the problem and has a solution in the works: "At Microsoft, we put all of our products through rigorous quality assurance testing and are committed to providing customers with an unparalleled gaming experience. We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update."

Microsoft suggests players keep their controller's firmware updated to avoid issues - you'll likely have to do it again once this fix rolls out. Meanwhile, if you're still having trouble getting your new controller to even sync with your system in the first place, make sure you check out our guide on how to pair an Xbox Series X controller with your device of choice.