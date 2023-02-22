Xbox Series S price slashed at Microsoft Store for the first time this year

Microsoft only took until February of 2023 to put up a reduced price on its Xbox Series S console. The all-digital console is already heralded as the cheapest route into next-gen gaming, and now is even more affordable thanks to a new deal.

By heading to the Microsoft Store in the US, you will find an Xbox Series S for as low as $239.99 (opens in new tab) – a $60 discount from the typical $299.99 price point. That 20% discount brings the console pretty close to its lowest-ever cost of $219.99, which was offered by Woot (Amazon) as part of Black Friday 2022 . That was incredibly limited too, selling out within a couple of hours so it's well worth taking advantage of this new deal.

Additionally, we also saw an Xbox Series S holiday bundle making the rounds, well, around the holidays. That one was also available for $239.99 (opens in new tab) with the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon selling stock, though has been coming in and out of stock quite sporadically since it was released. For further comparison, head to our Xbox Series S price and bundles guide to find all the best deals for February 2023.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S | $299.99 $239.99 at Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Microsoft has slashed the price of an Xbox Series S at its own store for the first time in 2023, dropping the cost of the all-digital console by 20%. This is only $20 away from its lowest-ever price, which we saw on Black Friday. UK price: £242.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

What we like about this deal and the Xbox Series S is the opportunity to play the latest video games without the need to break the bank. Starfield, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Island 2, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Street Fighter 6 are some of the fantastic-looking titles headed to Xbox in the coming months. You can read our Atomic Heart review – which just launched on February 21st, 2023 – to see whether the new FPS action RPG is worth picking up.

The cost savings compared to a PS5 is also quite significant, with a standard console going for $499.99 and a digital version available at $399.99. That represents a saving of $260 and $130, respectively.

The great thing about owning an Xbox is Xbox Game Pass , which will give you access to 100s of top video games for $9.99 a month. With Microsoft launching its first-party games like Starfield and Forza Horizon on Xbox Game Pass from day one, it means you will never have to purchase a game at full price. It's our top cost-cutting recommendation for saving money on video games in 2023.

