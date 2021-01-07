Xbox recommits to bringing six Final Fantasy games to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has reaffirmed its commitment to bring a multitude of Final Fantasy games to Xbox platforms, including Final Fantasy 10, 13, and more.

TrueAchievements received a statement from a Microsoft spokesperson that the company still plans to add a number of Final Fantasy games to Xbox platforms. "As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to gamers with Xbox Game Pass. We have done so throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to announcing specific launch dates for more Final Fantasy titles in the future."

The X019 event in question took place in November 2019, and it was here that Microsoft announced that ten Final Fantasy games would be coming to Xbox platforms in 2020. This list included the likes of Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9, 10, 10-2, 12, 13, 13-2, Lightning Returns, and 15, a collection spanning decades and console generations alike.

Fast forward 14 months, and only four games from the list have actually been added to Xbox platforms. Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9, and 15 were all introduced to Xbox and PC through Xbox Game Pass over the course of 2020, but we're still left with no release date for 10, 10-2, 12, 13, 13-2, and Lightning Returns, despite an original release window of 2020 for all ten games.

However, Microsoft's statement still commits to bringing the remaining six games to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Despite the fact that we don't have a release window for any of the six games, it's still a relief to know that they're still being made available for Xbox and PC users at some point in the future. What's more, all Final Fantasy games will be a day one launch on Xbox Game Pass, so there'll be nothing additional to pay if you're already a member.

Xbox Game Pass has had a number of high-profile games join its already star-studded lineup of late, including the likes of Doom Eternal in November, and Skyrim more recently in December 2020. Additionally, a recent rumor has alleged that Ubisoft+ games will be the next collection of titles added to the ever-expanding service.

