Xbox players react to their 2017 Year in Review stats: "I should probably go outside more"

The end of the year is a time for celebration, reflection, and wondering how on Earth you put that many hours into Cuphead . The Xbox Year in Review is a new, personalized look at how you spent your gaming hours in 2017, direct from Microsoft, and all you need to do to get yours is visit the official webpage and log in.

Front and center is how much Gamerscore you racked up in 2017, as well as how many hours you poured into individual games and genres. Scroll on to see how many total hours you played, and how your hours/achievements stack up against other players in your region and internationally. Apparently, Xbox players around the world put in an average of 191 hours of play time per individual. Not bad!

These stats only stretch from the beginning of the year to the end of October, so if you got super into Call of Duty: WW2 or put your new Xbox One X through its paces after the cutoff, it won't be reflected on the page. Still, seeing 10 months of gaming all added up on one page can be a bit of a shock, for a variety of reasons.

Here is my 2017 Personalized Gaming Year in review on @Xbox. Stats are from January 1, 2017 to October 31, 2017. DAMN! I played 1,105 hours. #XboxOne #XboxLive #Xbox pic.twitter.com/XCul5DLIaXDecember 15, 2017

Taking a look at your Xbox Year in Review might just confirm the suspicions you already had. Especially if you have kids.

Nothing like Xbox sending me a “2017 Year In Review” email to make me feel like a new dad:“You played a total of 3hrs 34mins of Xbox this year!”December 15, 2017

This pair of Reddit users really weren't ready for what their Year in Review pages showed them.