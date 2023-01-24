Xbox exec tempers surprise announcement hopes ahead of Developer Direct

An Xbox exec wants everyone to keep their expectations for Xbox's Developer Direct presentation in check.

Earlier this month, Xbox announced its Developer Direct showcase, dedicated to presenting information surrounding Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Forza Motorsport. Over the past weekend, Xbox Games Marketing vice president Aaron Greenberg has reminded fans to expect nothing more than the four games slated for the new showcase.

How many times can I like this tweet? ;-) https://t.co/jL9Zn6zysyJanuary 21, 2023 See more

In the conversation above with Kinda Funny Games host Parris Lilly, Greenberg really hammers home the importance of Xbox fans not expecting too much from the showcase. The Xbox Developer Direct really will stick to the four titles promised for the presentation, with nothing hiding in the wings, Greenberg asserts.

It's incredibly easy for fans to get overexcited in the build-up to a showcase or presentation, which happens just about every year like clockwork in the lead up to the traditional E3 period in June. It's easy to empathize with Greenberg's push for transparency from Xbox's end, and setting expectations well before the showcase airs.

Bethesda, for its part, made sure to set expectations for Starfield immediately after the showcase was announced. The developer clearly stated that Starfield wouldn't be present at the Xbox Developer Direct presentation, reassuring fans that Starfield would receive its own dedicated showcase at some point in the near future, clearly setting expectations early.

We can expect Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Forza Motorsport at tomorrow's showcase on January 25, but nothing more.

