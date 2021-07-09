Xbox donates $10,000 to charity in memory of Dogmeat from Fallout 4

Xbox is donating money to the Montgomery County Humane Society in honor of Fallout 4's Dogmeat.

Just below, you can see the announcement from the official Xbox Twitter account, which came earlier this week on July 7. As the tweet states, Xbox will be donating a grand total of $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society, and those who wish to donate alongside Xbox can do so by following the link in the tweet just below.

DOGMEAT FOREVER 💚In honor of River, Xbox and @BethesdaStudios are donating $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society.If you also would like to join us in donating, you can right here: https://t.co/LD6ZDk6dov https://t.co/TiiYZ7Lq1QJuly 7, 2021 See more

This all follows after news broke late last month that River, the dog who Fallout 4's Dogmeat was based on, sadly passed away. Joel Burgess, a game designer who previously worked with Bethesda Game Studios on Fallout 3, 4, and 76, took to Twitter on June 27 to announce the sad news.

In the tweet thread that accompanied the announcement, Burgess reflected on his time working with River during the development of Fallout 4, writing that he wanted her to be a "companion first, and a combat ally second." Burgess also detailed how, near the beginning of development, Bethesda turned to dogs with professional training in acting, but in the end they turned to River due to her bonding with the team during the development process.

We'd highly recommend reading through the detailed and heartfelt tweet thread from Burgess. It's a brilliant look at not only how game designers approaching implementing real-life animals in their games, but also how they bond with said animals over the course of years. Additionally, you can watch the video below from Gamespot, which was published all the way back in 2015, for some behind-the-scenes footage on Dogmeat's development.

There's no doubt in my mind that Dogmeat remains one of the highlights of Fallout 4. The canine companion left a surprising impression in me when I first played the game all those years ago, to the point where I'd actually forget all about the other companions on offer throughout Bethesda's RPG because I was just having such an enjoyable time roaming the wasteland with Dogmeat. Burgess hopes in his tweet thread that love is River's legacy, and that's something on which we'd absolutely agree.

Fallout 76 tips | Fallout 76 patch notes | Fallout 76 power armor | Fallout 76 mutations | How to join the enclave in Fallout 76 | Fallout 76 bobblehead locations | Fallout 76 mothman | How to build the best Fallout 76 CAMP | Fallout 76 single player tips | Can you play Fallout 76 single player | Fallout 76 microtransactions | Fallout 76 CAMP tips | Fallout 76 VATS | Fallout 76 perks | How to trade in Fallout 76 | Fallout 76 map