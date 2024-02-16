Xbox boss Phil Spencer isn't ruling out Starfield ever coming to PS5

Starfield on PS5 is still a possibility, according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

During yesterday's special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast, Spencer announced that four games currently exclusive to Xbox will be making their way to other consoles. Spencer didn't specify which titles are set to go multiplatform, but he did confirm that Starfield isn't one of them. Fortunately, for those hoping to see Bethesda's space-faring RPG on PS5, all is not lost.

In an interview with The Verge following the announcement, Spencer reveals he's open to the possibility of more Xbox exclusives coming to other platforms in the future. "I don't think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform," he says. "We're focused on these four games and learning from the experience.

"We don't have work going on on other franchises," he continues. "But for anybody to stand up and say something's never going to happen, I think it feels like creating more certainty in a world of gaming where you really want to respond to what customers want and what our players and creators are looking for."

During the podcast, Spencer also confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle isn't part of the lineup of games Xbox is bringing to other platforms, though, like with Starfield, there's the possibility PS5 and Switch players could get in on the action at some point in the future.

As for the four games, clues by Spencer give us an idea of what they could be. According to the exec, two are "community-driven" and have "reached their full potential on Xbox and PC," making Sea of Thieves and Grounded strong possibilities. The description of the others as "smaller games that were never really meant to be built as platform exclusives" backs up reports from earlier this week that Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment are also taking the plunge.

The Xbox Showcase will return in June, presumably over E3's dead body.