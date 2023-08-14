Xbox ad accidentally includes Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which isn't an Xbox game

Xbox fans appear to have been sadly fooled by an advert showing Final Fantasy 7 Remake associated with Xbox Series X/S.

August 13 marks Father's Day in Brazil if you didn't already know, and Xbox's social media manager for fans in the country created a new graphic to celebrate the day. The trouble is, they appear to have accidentally included Final Fantasy 7 Remake in the new graphic for Father's Day, a game that definitely isn't on Xbox platforms.

The post was understandably deleted swiftly, once Brazilian followers noticed the mistake. Xbox's Brazil-facing social media accounts haven't commented on the pulling of the post right now, and if we had to bet on it, we'd say they probably won't and try and let the whole thing quietly pass.

Xbox fans have been hoping for Final Fantasy 7 Remake to make its way to their platforms for over three years now. Final Fantasy 7 Remake was always billed as a PlayStation exclusive back when it launched in 2020, but then it eventually came to PC, giving Xbox fans a tiny glimmer of hope.

At this point, it's anyone's guess as to whether Final Fantasy 7 Remake could eventually come to Xbox platforms. There are currently no such plans to bring Final Fantasy 16 to Xbox platforms, though Square Enix is finally bringing Final Fantasy 14 to Xbox systems next year in 2024. During the announcement of the MMO port, Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu did say that the dev will "continue to deliver fabulous games to fans across the world," and that "whenever possible," the team plans to bring its games to Xbox for "players around the world to enjoy."

