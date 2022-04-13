X-Terminators teams Wolverine, Jubilee, and Dazzler in a 'grindhouse'-influenced new series

Dazzler, Jubilee, Wolverine, and Boom-Boom are the stars of X-Terminators, a new Marvel limited series that launches in July that the publisher says is influenced by grindhouse films and is a "chaotic ride through a dark corner of Marvel's underworld."
The five-issue limited series (now almost standard for Marvel) is written by Leah Williams (X-Factor, Trial of Magneto) and illustrated by Carlos Gómez (Amazing Spider-Man Beyond).
According to Marvel, when Boom-Boom, Jubilee, Boom-Boom, and Dazzler are kidnapped and put in elaborate death traps by a mysterious new army of enemies, what begins as a wild girls' night out gets even crazier.
"What are three fierce mutants with the power to blow things up to do?"
Befitting its grindhouse influences, Marvel offers up a lot of adjectives to describe X-Terminators, including "hardcore," "neon-fueled," down-and-dirty" and says fans can expect plenty of "blood, sweat, and sweet revenge" with all the "light blasts, fireworks, time bombs, and brawling" could hope for.
"I'm excited about how gleefully transgressive this book is - it's sexy, stupid, and chaotic," Williams says in Marvel's announcement. "One of my favorite moments in the making-of this book was [editor] Jordan [D. White] asking, 'What do you think... Parental Advisory for this book? Or just T+?... I am leaning PA.'"
"I'm eager to be working on X-Terminators with Leah!" adds Gómez. "She's an incredible writer and always delivers fun and engaging stories and this title is no exception! Did I mention it’s action-packed? Also, X-Men has been one of my favorite series and it's always cool to be back in the X-Family!"
X-Terminators #1 (of 5) launches in July. Look for Marvel's July 2022 solicitations soon on Newsarama.
