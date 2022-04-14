X-Men Hellfire Gala 2022 - who dressed Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Doom?

Marvel's second annual Hellfire Gala is coming in June and with it X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, a 72-page one-shot special by Gerry Duggan, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka that will try to up the ante on the inaugural 2021 event.

2021's Hellfire Gala featured the X-Men changing the face of the solar system by terraforming Mars and claiming it as a mutant homeworld. So how do you get bigger than that?

Marvel isn't saying yet but will reveal every superhero on the planet ... or is that planets(?) ... are invited to witness the "radical transformation" the X-Men will try to bring to the Marvel Universe. And based on the Hellfire Gala designs by Russell Dauterman Marvel Comics is showing off, "every superhero on the planet" includes Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Black Widow, She-Hulk, and likely more.

The Hellfire Gala is modeled after New York's annual Met Gala, which has overtaken the Oscars as the red carpet fashion event for the style elite. Krakoa's version, is a green carpet, however.

Dauterman will contribute 11 new looks, many of which will also be featured on variant covers throughout June.

Here's a gallery of Dauterman's 2022 designs:

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This year, when an uninvited guest crashes the event, chaos ensues that will cause cracks in the foundation of Krakoa and lead into 2022's uber-Marvel event Judgment Day by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti, a three-way showdown between the Avengers, Eternals, and the X-Men.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Plus the special will also reveal the new core X-Men team lineup including the winner of the fan vote.

"Last summer your host Emma Frost invited you to celebrate Krakoa with some fireworks. This year, it's about celebrating mutantdom's friendship with humanity," Duggan explains in Marvel's announcement. "Once again, we have a murderer's row of talent crafting a one-shot with revelations that will chart the biggest stories in the Marvel Universe. All that, and meet a new team of X-Men."

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 goes on sale June 29.

