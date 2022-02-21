X-0 Manowar and Bloodshot return and Valiant gets a new supernatural team in 2022

Book of Shadows. Bloodshot Unleashed. X-O Manowar Unconquered.

Book of Shadows (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

Those are the latest three new titles Valiant Entertainment has announced as part of its 2022 'The Year of Valiant' marketing campaign the publisher says is about "putting fans first with each and every comic" and exploring "deeper into the iconic Valiant shared universe."

Book of Shadows is described as a supernatural event that forms a brand-new Valiant team of Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Eternal Warrior, Doctor Mirage, and a "classified" character.

According to Valiant, the supernatural protectors of its universe unite for the very first time to stand against a terrifying ancient threat - Exarch Fane, who has his "cold hands on the Book of Shadows."

That July-debuting series is written by Cullen Bunn and illustrated by Riccardo Latina.

Bloodshot Unleashed (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

In Bloodshot Unleashed by writer Deniz Camp and artist Jon Davis-Hunt, the nanite-powered supersoldier journeys across the United States to stop "twisted and lethal" living weapons that break out of a top-secret facility from unleashing "bloodshed and devastation on the neglected small towns and forgotten corners of the country."

Bloodshot wrestles with either killing them all or trying to redeem some of them like he was.

Bloodshot's first mature readers' series begins in September.

X-O Manowar Unleashed (Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

Finally, writers Becky Cloonan and Michael. W. Conrad and artist Liam Sharp bring back Aric of Dacia, AKA X-O Manowar, "a relentless and brave warrior torn from the past who wields the most powerful sentient armor in the universe."

In Unconquered, which launches in November, X-O finds himself in a cosmic battle and a "sci-fi epic" that embraces the character's history while putting him in a new direction as he encounters a "powerful enemy that will rip open old wounds and force Aric into treacherous, uncertain waters."

Valiant promises additional information about each new title will be revealed in the coming months.

The Valiant Universe ranks #3 on Newsarama's list of the best non-DC and Marvel superhero universes of all time.