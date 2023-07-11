WoW's next patch introduces an alternative dimension where everyone is an infamous race of fish people

World of Warcraft is getting a new content update today with an alternative timeline where everyone is a murloc.

As part of the next patch in WoW's Dragonflight run, players can explore Time Rift activities that offer a glimpse at what Azeroth would look like had things gone differently. As Wowhead reports, one of those worlds doesn't change heaps regarding events, instead asking the burning question of what if we were all just fish people?

Over the course of the quest, you'll head off to Azmerloth to face a murloc version of Gul'dan called Gill'dan – get it? – in a suitably fishy version of the Wymrest Temple. Snatching victory leads to a meeting with Alulgultasza de Urgl-Blalul – Alexstrasza, but murloc – who then travels back to your timeline with you to strike a peace agreement.

If you've been out of the loop, murlocs are an ancient race of Azeroth that evolved to survive dangerous aquatic environments. That's the lore part, but the community has long had a fondness for them, as, well, they're fish people. Outside of WoW, they also pop up in Hearthstone.

As you may be getting by now, the Time Rift activities feed into the overall story WoW is going through right now, which is that the Dragon Isles are being invaded by beings from separate timelines. Alongside all that, you're getting all the usual good stuff like a big ol' raid alongside other neat titbits like a new specialisation for the evoker class, a dragon racing event, and much more.

The Fractures in Time content update is due to release later today, though some players have been running the rule over what's to come in the latest PTR.

Meanwhile, a World of Warcraft legend is off crushing Diablo 4 Hardcore with an indestructible Barbarian that kills everything it touches.