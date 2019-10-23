WoW Classic's layered realms are finally coming to an end, confirms Blizzard

Blizzard has rolled out another Layered Realms Update to World of Warcraft Classic, aiming to crack down on players' ongoing exploitation of the population management technology, which creates multiple instances of the same server to avoid users having to wait around for crucial loot and enemies to respawn.

Beginning in September, certain WoW Classic players have been using layering to force endless respawns for quick levelling, but Blizzard has taken notice, already banning a number of users and beginning the process of removing Layered Realms altogether.

The studio already removed layering from a number of servers earlier this month, but today's update has taken that almost full circle, with 18 more realms now layer-free, as listed in a post on the Blizzard forums which also promised that the remaining Layered Realms will be addressed soon after that.

In more exciting news, the Diremaul dungeon is now live in the remastered vanilla version of the hit MMO, and Halloween has come to Azeroth in the form of the Hallow's End event, which runs throughout the spooky season up till early November.

Blizzard has also promised that more is on the way for WoW Classic this year, and hopefully these Layered Realms update will bring a definitive end to one of the game's biggest problems so far. Watch this space, Azeroth dwellers.

For more, check out the best MMORPG games to play right now, or watch our Dialogue Options video below for a further exploration of open world games.