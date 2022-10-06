World's biggest Pokemon collection is being sold after 25 years for a projected $300,000

A Pokemon collection 25 years in the making is being sold off in its entirety.

The news was first reported earlier this week by the BBC (opens in new tab), as a women from Hertfordshire in the U.K. wishes to put her Pokemon collection up for sale. The woman - who wishes to remain anonymous - plans to put the collection of over 20,000 items up for sale later this month on October 18.

Even more staggering than the collection is how much it could net the original owner. An auction specialist in the U.K. is reportedly estimating that the Pokemon collection could be sold for upwards of £300,000/$300,000, which would make it one of the largest single Pokemon auctions ever.

It's not just trading cards that comprise this historic collection, though. It turns out the anonymous woman has amassed a collection of figures, video games, posters, manga, movies, and even toilet roll, originating from across the U.K., U.S., France, and Japan.

The seller actually has a Guinness World Record certificate for the largest Pokemon collection ever, which she revealed to the BBC she's selling "for financial reasons." However, they're actually not getting rid of their entire collection, as the seller revealed she's holding a few items back for sentimental reasons. After 25 years of doggedly collecting Pokemon memorabilia from across the world, who can blame the collector for holding back a few memorable items?

Perhaps this collector is clued in on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the two Gen 9 Pokemon games set to unleash a whole new slate of creatures next month.