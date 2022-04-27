Timothée Chalamet sings, dances, and hands out chocolate in first Wonka footage

The first footage of Timothée Chalamet in Wonka debuted at CinemaCon, giving audiences their first proper look at the all-singing and dancing chocolatier.

We've had a glimpse of Chalamet in the iconic top hat before, but this footage is the first time anyone has seen the character in motion – the movie features multiple musical numbers, one of which was shown at CinemaCon. Chalamet's Wonka reportedly tap dances on cafe tables and leads a chorus of dancers as he hands out chocolate to passers-by.

Supporting cast members Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, and Sally Hawkins also appear in the two-minute-long clip, according to Variety . A golden ticket even makes an appearance, featuring a note from Wonka's mother reminding him that the best part of eating sweets is sharing them with those you love.

Paddington director Paul King is helming the project, and he co-wrote the script with his Paddington 2 writing partner Simon Farnaby. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we know that the movie will focus on Wonka’s early days before he opened his infamous chocolate factory.

The role of the eccentric chocolatier has been taken on by A-listers in the past, with Gene Wilder playing Willy Wonka in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp took on the role for Tim Burton’s 2005 reboot, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.