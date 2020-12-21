Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins reveals Warner Bros. made her change the first movie's ending

Wonder Woman was undoubtedly a success when it was released back in 2017, but the movie’s ending proved to be a bit hit-or-miss – and it turns out Patty Jenkins agrees with the criticism. However, every cloud has a silver lining, and the director’s frustration with the first movie’s ending helped inspire the final moments of the Gal Gadot-led sequel.

“The original end of the first movie was also smaller but the studio made me change it at the last minute,” Jenkins told IGN . “And so, that's always been a little bit of a bummer that that's the one thing people talk about because I agreed and I told the studio we didn't have time to do it, but it was what it was. I ended up loving it, but it was not the original end of the movie.”

She added: “This time around, you know what I loved about it? I love that it has both at the end. We had visual effects, a big battle, which I just dug into and had such a blast executing, which I felt so satisfied with. But ultimately the end of the movie is much more pared down. That was really, really fun. No spoilers, there's all kinds of stuff going on, but it was really fun to shape it differently.”