Women and Men of AXE: Judgment Day is the latest Marvel variant theme

Where there is a Marvel event, variant covers follow, and this year's Avengers-X-Men-Eternals three-way standoff will be no exception.

Marvel has revealed the first of a group of Women of AXE: Judgment Day and Men of AXE: Judgment Day variant covers by artists Lucas Werneck and Ashley Witter, respectively. Meaning Werneck handles the 'Women of' covers and Witter handles the 'Men of.'

AXE: Judgment Day variant covers (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The main series by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti begins on July 20 with AXE: Judgment Day #1 and is preceded a week before by the prologue issue AXE: Eve of Judgment Day #1 by Gillen and artist Pasqual Ferry on July 13.

The Women of AXE: Judgment Day covers by Werneck, revealed below, include the Avenger Echo, who currently also possesses the Phoenix Force; the Eternals Thena, who these days looks very much like her movie counterpart played by Angelina Jolie; original member and current X-Men co-leader Jean Gray; and lastly the recently resurrected Destiny who now sits on the Krakoa's Quiet Council.

According to Marvel, the portrait variant covers feature "some of the most powerful players from all three sides" of the 'AXE' showdown.

Here's a rundown of the Women and Men variant cover schedule: followed by a look at Werneck's variants:

On sale July 13

AXE: Eve of Judgment #1 Women of AXE variant cover by Werneck

AXE: Eve of Judgment #1 Men of AXE variant cover by Witter

On sale July 20

AXE: Judgment Day #1 Women of AXE variant cover by Werneck

On sale August 10

AXE: Judgment Day #2 Men of AXE variant cover by Witter

On sale in August

AXE: Judgment Day #3 Women of AXE variant cover by Werneck

AXE: Judgment Day #4 Men of AXE variant cover by Witter

On sale in September

AXE: Judgment Day #5 Women of AXE variant cover by Werneck

On sale in September

AXE: Judgment Day #6 Men of AXE variant cover by Ashley Witter

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Judgment Day will take its shot at becoming one of the most impactful Marvel events of all time.