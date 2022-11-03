The Witcher 4 has its director in a CDPR veteran

The Witcher 4 has its director - and so do the other two games in the upcoming trilogy.

In a tweet this morning, Sebastian Kalemba announced that he would be directing "the new Witcher Saga." That suggests that he's on board for the entire trilogy that CD Projekt confirmed the next Witcher game would kick off. In other words, Kalemba is on board for The Witcher 5 and 6, too.

Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team.November 3, 2022 See more

Kalemba joined CD Projekt Red in 2014, where he worked as lead animator on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its Hearts of Stone expansion, as well as Cyberpunk 2077. Within 18 months, he'd moved up to animation director, working on the acclaimed Blood and Wine expansion, with work presumably continuing on Cyberpunk.

In September 2021, Kalemba moved into the role of creative director. It's not clear from his LinkedIn profile (opens in new tab) what role that was attached to, but it seems somewhat likely that this was a concept-focused role for the new trilogy. The Witcher 4 was announced during Kalemba's time in this role, with its position in a trilogy of games confirmed last month.

Kalemba told fans that "since joining CD Projekt Red I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we're here for." That's a very Witcher-focused outline, but it's likely to be the bulk of what we get from Kalemba and his team in the short term, as CDPR president Adam Kicinski has implied that we shouldn't expect The Witcher 4 before 2025 at the earliest.

After that, the plan is to release The Witcher 5 and 6 within six years. Witcher fans should have something to look forward to before that, however, with the recent reveal of The Witcher Remake and Codename Sirius, an "innovative take on The Witcher universe" currently in pre-production at developer The Molasses Flood.

The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X edition is still planned for 2022.