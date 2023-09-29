Win The Wicker Man on 4K

The Wicker Man is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (having first screened to critics in December 1973), and to mark the occasion there’s a sumptuous new Collector’s Edition 4K Blu–Ray set.

One of the classics of British horror, Robin Hardy’s film sees an uptight police officer (Edward Woodward) visiting a remote Scottish island to investigate reports of a missing girl. Led a merry dance by the locals (and Christopher Lee’s patriarch Lord Summerisle) he is shocked by the resident’s pagan lifestyle, and soon begins to suspect that young Rowan was the victim of a sacrificial rite...

A five-disc set, the Collector’s Edition includes two 4K discs, two Blu-rays and a CD. The 4K and Blu-ray discs include all three cuts of the film – the theatrical release, the Director’s Cut and The Final Cut – while the CD features an EP of covers of music from the soundtrack by Katy J Pearson. Bonus-wise, the interesting new additions are a set of featurettes directed by (and also featuring) director Robin Hardy’s sons, who are currently working on a documentary about their father. The set also comes with a 64-page booklet, three postcards, two posters, and a bunch of documentaries carried over from previous editions.

