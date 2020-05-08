Win The Boys season one on Blu-ray

What if superheroes were jerks? That's the basic concept of controversial comic The Boys, now brought to the screen by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

Mixing edgy satire, goofy humour and brutal gore, it's set in a world where superheroes are corporate-sponsored megastars, and explores the age-old adage that absolute power corrupts absolutely. Members of superteam The Seven variously let people die to protect their image, accidentally kill innocent bystanders, and sexually harass colleagues. The titular Boys (led by Karl Urban) are a vigilante group who, having suffered at the hands of capes, are now determined to punish them...

