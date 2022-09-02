Win Star Trek: The Motion Picture on 4K Blu-ray!

With an immovable release date to meet, and a challenging visual effects workload, the making of Star Trek: The Motion Picture was a somewhat fraught affair for director Robert Wise, who always felt that the original theatrical cut was not quite the finished article. In 2002 he got the chance to revisit it with a re-edited Director's Edition for DVD, which added some new CGI effects.

That's now been revisited for a new 4K restoration, drawing on the original elements, with the CGI effects recreated in Ultra HD. Available from 5 September, the three-disc standard edition includes the Director's Cut on 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray, and a bonus Blu-ray disc filled with new and legacy special features. The new bonuses include a commentary by the team behind the remastering, eight-part documentary "The Human Adventure" (48 minutes), three deleted scenes, costume test footage, raw effects dailies, and a reel of the graphics projected onto the Enterprise's computer screens. A five-disc The Complete Adventure box set is also available; it includes 4K discs of the Theatrical Cut and the extended 1983 TV edit, plus various physical goodies.

