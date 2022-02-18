Win an Expanse author's new novel!

Fans of The Expanse should know Daniel Abraham's name as one of the co-creators of the book series on which the TV show is based. But aside from his collaboration with Ty Franck on those, he also has plenty of solo novels under his belt.

His latest, Age Of Ash, is the first part of an epic fantasy trilogy that unfolds within the walls of an ancient city – Kithamer, home to plague and pickpockets – over the course of one tumultuous year. It follows two viewpoint characters: Alys and Sammish, young women from the rough part of town. Alys’s brother is killed and she sets out to discover why, adopting his underworld lifestyle, and learning some disturbing truths in the process. Meanwhile, Sammish lands on the opposite side of a secret civil war as she follows her own investigation in the slums. Our reviewer said: "Kithamar’s inhabitants are vividly drawn and likeable. The plot slots together logically, with early details becoming important later and everyone’s motivation making sense… A fun fantasy adventure."



Age Of Ash is available to buy now, as a hardback, ebook or audiobook. Thanks to Orbit Books we have 10 hardback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below!