Win a new Harry Potter knitting book!

Expurliarmus! The first official knitting guide for JK Rowling's world, Harry Potter: Knitting Magic will have fans who are magic with their needles and yarn conjuring all manner of clothes and keepsakes.

Split into four sections – Crafty Creatures, Wizarding Wardrobe (replicas of on-screen clothing), Inspired Apparel (more fashion) and Delightful Decor – it includes over 25 projects, including Fluffy the Three-Headed Dog, Hogwarts House scarves, Quidditch socks, and Expecto Patronum mittens. This deluxe hardback also features fun facts, original costume sketches, film stills, and other behind-the-scenes treasures.

Harry Potter: Knitting Magic is on sale from 28 January, RRP £22.99, but thanks to Pavilion Books we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.