Win a Blu-ray of Resident Alien

Browncoats will surely want to give Syfy's series Resident Alien a try, as it's a long-overdue starring vehicle for one of the cast of Joss Whedon's Firefly, the ever-popular Alan Tudyk.

Based on a Dark Horse comic, this sci-fi comedy-drama casts Tudyk as an alien on a mission to destroy humanity who crash-lands on Earth, leaving him stranded in a remote small town in Washington. Killing a doctor, the alien takes on his appearance – but this backfires big-time when the doctor in the nearest town is murdered, and he’s forced into taking on the role. Over the course of these first 10 episodes, "Harry" is forced to consider whether humans might just be worth saving after all…

Resident Alien season one is available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD. Thanks to Fabulous Films, we have three Blu-ray box sets to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.