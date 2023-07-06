Win a Blu-ray of LOLA

By Ian Berriman
published

We have five copies to give away!

The Hanbury sisters standing in front of the LOLA machine.
(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

Probably the best British indie of the year so far, Andrew Legge's clever, economical debut feature is a found-footage film, presented as a cache of footage unearthed in the cellar of an English country house. It centres on two sisters in the '40s who build a device capable of receiving broadcasts from the future – be it David Bowie performing "Space Oddity", or news reports of conflicts and disasters. Patriotically, the sisters team up with British intelligence to aid the war effort, but without fully thinking through the effects their temporal tampering might have… 

SFX's reviewer called the film "truly inventive and absorbing". It's now available to buy on Blu-ray, and comes with commentary by the director. Thanks to Signature Entertainment we have five copies up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

The Hanbury sisters on the cover of the LOLA Blu-ray.

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)
