Win a Blu-ray of LOLA

Probably the best British indie of the year so far, Andrew Legge's clever, economical debut feature is a found-footage film, presented as a cache of footage unearthed in the cellar of an English country house. It centres on two sisters in the '40s who build a device capable of receiving broadcasts from the future – be it David Bowie performing "Space Oddity", or news reports of conflicts and disasters. Patriotically, the sisters team up with British intelligence to aid the war effort, but without fully thinking through the effects their temporal tampering might have…

