Win a Blu-ray of Bodies Bodies Bodies

We have five copies of the horror-comedy to give away

Four of the cast of Bodies Bodies Bodies nervously look down at something.
Horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies puts a wicked spin on the party game you might also know as Murder or Werewolf, skewering the self-absorption of spoilt twentysomethings as it does so. 

It centres on a group of rich friends who've gathered at a family mansion to party their way through a hurricane. But once the extreme weather kicks in, things start to go horribly wrong, with the titular game derailed by a real death, and the finger of suspicion pointing at one person after another, with bloody results… SFX's reviewer wrote: "Skilfully balances a tone of jet-black absurdism with characters whose self-regarding witlessness seems infuriatingly plausible… Wickedly good fun, and a useful reminder to power down your phone occasionally and engage IRL."

Bodies Bodies Bodies is available to download and keep now, with a Blu-ray release following on 28 November. Extras on the Blu-ray release include an audio commentary by director Halina Reijn, and a couple of deleted scenes. Thanks to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. 

The cover of the Bodies Bodies Bodies Blu-ray.

