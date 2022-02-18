Win a 2000 AD book worth £40!

By published

We have five copies of the 2000 AD Encyclopedia to give away

The wrap-around cover art for the 2000 AD Encyclopedia.
(Image credit: Rebellion)

The Galaxy's Greatest Comic celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations there's a new 2000 AD Encyclopedia. Written by Scott Montgomery, this hardback catalogues every strip and major character from the comic's history, from big hitters like Judge Dredd to more short-lived creations like Flash Gordon spoof Dash Decent. 

There’s an impressive level of detail here, with plot synopses, creator credits, behind-the-scenes intel, and reading guides to relevant issues. And it all comes accompanied by lashings of eye-pleasing artwork and illustrations.

2000 AD Encyclopedia is on sale now (RRP £39.99), but thanks to Rebellion we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below!

The cover of the 2000 AD Encyclopedia.

(Image credit: Rebellion)
Ian Berriman