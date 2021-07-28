Will Smith to star in new Netflix movie from Deadpool 2 director

Will Smith is set to star in a new action thriller for Netflix titled Fast & Loose, Deadline reports.

The movie follows a man, played by Smith, who wakes up in Mexico with no memory of how he got there or who he is. He starts to piece together his life, he realizes that he's living two of them – one as a crime kingpin and one as an undercover CIA agent. David Leitch, the director behind Atomic Blonde , Deadpool 2 , and Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw , helms the project, while Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber, who also wrote The Meg and the upcoming The Meg 2, penned the script.

Leitch is also directing another upcoming action thriller, Bullet Train. Set for release in April 2022, the movie features an all-star ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and Lady Gaga. It follows five assassins on a bullet train who discover that their individual assignments are all connected.

As for Smith, we can next see him in King Richard, in which he plays Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. He'll also star in Emancipation, a movie based on the real-life story of a runaway enslaved man from The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua and the Netflix drama Redd Zone, which stars Jada Pinkett Smith as a single mother helping her sons and their high school football teammates cope with the murder of their best friend. A remake of the 1987 movie Planes, Trains & Automobiles is also in the works, co-starring Smith and Kevin Hart.

There are plenty of other star-studded Netflix movies on the cards, too, including Beckett, a nail-biting thriller starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander that's coming to the platform in August and Red Notice, an action heist movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot that's due to be released in November.