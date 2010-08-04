Will Ferrell explains Anchorman 2 fall-out

Share

Will Ferrell has talked in depth for the first time about his disappointment that Anchorman 2 was shelved.



Speaking with Collider , the comedy chameleon confirmed that the sequel never saw the light of day because the studio just didn’t want to spend any money on it.



“It’s just tough right now to get movies made,” Ferrell says. “It’s just weird because we were basically begged to for years and years like, ‘Would you guys ever do a sequel? Would you ever do a sequel?’ and we finally kind of were feeling it because like every year that movie has sort of built and built and built.



“We warmed up to the idea and we were like, ‘That could actually be a lot of fun.’ And we got everyone together and then they were basically like, ‘Great! We can’t believe it! But you have to do it for this amount.’



“And we were like, ‘Oh, well there’s no way we can do it for that…’”



The actor adds that while he’s no authority on the inner-workings of studio execs' minds, they should have understood that getting top comedians Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and Ferrell himself all in one movie would’ve cost a few dollars.



Want a hint of what might have been? According to Ferrell, Anchorman 2 would have been a musical. Which sounds like ten tons of fun. Shame we’ll never get to see it.



Are you disappointed Anchorman 2 never got made?



Source: [ Collider ]