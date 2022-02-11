Will Bender’s voice actor return in Futurama? New report says talks have hit a "standstill"

Futurama is coming back – but Bender voice actor John DiMaggio remains the one holdout in bringing the original cast back together.

Entertainment Weekly reports that negotiations between DiMaggio and Hulu/20th Century Animation have hit a "standstill." The current plan is for a replacement voice actor to join the imminent table read, though both DiMaggio and the studio are reportedly open to a return.

DiMaggio briefly addressed the ongoing situation on Twitter. He wrote, “Thanks for the concern and the props, everyone. I really appreciate it. Don’t worry, I’ll keep you posted, but until then… CHEESE IT!” DiMaggio has since been retweeting fans who are eager for Bender Bending Rodriguez to make a return.

"Some roles can't be recast," said one. Another wrote, "The very idea of doing Futurama without you is blasphemy and not a single fan of the show or your work would accept some imitator. I truly hope a deal is worked out so you can rejoin the cast!"

Futurama, as per Variety, has been brought back for a 20-episode run. It’s set to stream on Hulu in the US, while it’s found its home in the other territories as part of Disney Plus.

This isn’t even the first time Futurama has been brought back amid cast controversy. The show was originally cancelled after a four-year run on Fox, spanning 1999-2003. It was then revived by Comedy Central – but not before protracted talks over salaries. It remains to be seen whether the so-called #Bendergate will have a similar outcome.

