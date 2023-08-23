This upcoming game meshes together chill card battling and city building in a way I didn’t think I needed until I saw the trailer.

As revealed at Future Games Show at Gamescom, Wild Country is a cozy-yet-competitive card game with some city-building elements tossed in for good measure. You’ll collect cards, build coffee shops, and challenge the odd furry foe to a battle of wits that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Wild Country is designed to be easy to pick up, but still offers the opportunity for fast-paced tactics and on-the-fly strategy.

The trailer starts with a car stuffed with raccoons hurtling over a hill, each armed with a weapon like dynamite or a baseball bat – clearly, up to no good. After causing some mischief in a town, the rabid gang is revealed to be one card you can get yourself when battling against whoever stumbles into your path.

The rest of the trailer shows off various shots of the card-battling board, though my favorite part is the character selection screen that gives way to outfit customization. Want to wander around a town as a dapper duck or rambunctious raccoon? Say no more.

Aside from some light city building, you’ll mainly be collecting cards to craft decks to match your personality, with plenty of cute critters that represent cards there to ensure the vibe shines through. For the social gamers out there, you can adventure off with a friend in co-op or even go head-to-head in various game modes to complete objectives and come out victorious.

Wild Country is coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch, with crossplay available to those who fancy starting on the PC and then playing on the go.

