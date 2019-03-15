Which type of gaming seat should I buy?

Say the words ‘ gaming chair ’ or ‘gaming seat’ and some sort of racing, bucket chair may come to mind. Or, if not that, then maybe a funky looking office chair that’s got ergonomic design features and cup holders to boot. However, there’s more to it than just those stereotypes and, actually, deciding which type of chair is something worth investing time in before you take the plunge.

Because of the variety of gaming setups we all have nowadays it’s worth approaching your chair needs with that in mind. You’ll need to think about where you play your games (at a desk in a spare room or on console in a more communal room) and, as a result, if the gaming chair then also needs to function as a piece of functioning furniture in that room, or perhaps it just needs to blend in. In tandem with geography and setting, you’ll need to, naturally, think of function and suitability. This means giving some thought to comfort and your posture and whether you need extra support for your back or really adjustable armrests or footrests. And beyond that there’s features, brands, and price to round it all off. What we’re trying to, and hopefully have highlighted, is that there’s more to it than just throwing money at the first gaming chair you seen when searching. Think about it a bit and you’ll be comfy for a very long time indeed.

Gaming chairs

In the range of chairs marketed specifically at gamers there's a pretty broad (and ever widening) selection of options, but the best chairs share some universal qualities. Obviously, comfort is king, which for chairs generally means a high threshold of adjustability. No chair is going to perfectly conform to your particular build right out of the box, so you should look for something that allows for custom options beyond just reclining the seat or changing its height. Ideally, a chair will allow you to tailor the height and angle of the armrests to perfectly cushion your forearms while you work/game, and alter the seat depth or the overall angle of the unit to find that perfect setting where you can forget about the chair entirely and focus on the action.

Naturally, price and durability are also concerns, but more important than price itself is value. You may pay a few currencies more for the best chair to suit your needs, but if it lasts you for years and it's cozy, and packed with the features you crave, you'll thank yourself for the larger investment. Build quality is critical - try to avoid seats constructed largely of cheap, hollow plastic, and focus on units made of high quality aluminum or steel, with a proper piston and sturdy casters. If this kind of chair sounds like its for you then, check out these favourites of ours.

Secretlab Omega Softweave

Established as one of the best gaming chair manufacturers, Secretlab is still a young (ish) name on the scene having been founded in 2014. The Omega Softweave is, simply put, its finest product yet. It's a sturdy, comfortable, highly adjustable chair, and its swathed in plush softweave fabric that's smooth and soft and feels amazing. It's currently perched in the number one position on our buying guide for a reason - the Omega Softweave is one of the best gaming chairs money can buy.

DXRacer Classic Series

DXRacer has a massive lineup of gaming chairs in a number of different configurations all inspired by classic race car seat design, but their Classic Series is the pinnacle of these offerings. A big, cozy chair with just the right amount of firmness (particularly after it’s broken in), the Classic Series is perfect for gamers with larger frames or anyone who likes to curl up in their chair in comfort and style. It's understated by comparison to a lot of their other products, in a sleek looking matte black design, and features a massive suite of customization options to tailor it perfectly to your build and posture.

Recliner gaming chairs

As a slight extension to the gaming chair ‘category’, some chairs will take their adaptability and flexibility (almost literally) to extraordinary extents. While maintaining the general functionality of gaming chairs and office chair uses too, they incorporate some reclining functions too. The result is a chair that looks like part office chair, part lazy boy recliner, and it actually feels pretty neat. You’ll get a good sized seat, with plenty of functions and features, gaming in mind for its design, and you can break out into an emergency nap in it at any time. Therefore, there’s definitely a market for this kind of multifaceted gaming chair. The below example is our favourite one.

Respawn 900 Gaming Recliner

This is the perfect chair for gamers who prefer to indulge in their hobby while laying almost completely supine, in a fugue state of comfort and relaxation. The Respawn 900 is the sort of chair that suggests you may never need leave it, with a built in cupholder, storage pouch, and complete 360° rotational freedom. The footrest is a bit on the short side compared to traditional recliners but not so stubby that it was a significant annoyance, and the chair itself is plush and yielding and a pleasure to lounge in.

Gaming bean bags

Not everyone plays games in a setup where a traditional gaming chair is the best fit. If you play console games in the living room, one of the above examples isn’t going to be a good fit for you, your setup, or your living room. Step forward, the gaming bean bag chair. These offer a living room-friendly, exceptionally comfy, good value gaming seat option. And they’ll come pretty close to blending in to your living room or den as any other soft furnishing or seat too, while keeping you comfy pretty much however you sit in them.

There aren’t an enormous amount of bean bags but it’s still a worth consideration as they beautifully lend themselves to more relaxed gaming, slouched in front of your big TV with your console controller in hand. And while they won’t be chock filled with features, there’s a bit more to them than just being a sack and you’ll find some with back supports and footstools. Plus, there is literally no construction needed. Get it out the box and floop right into it. See our current favourite below.

i-eX Gaming Chair Bean Bag

Dispelling stereotypes and showing there’s a place for gaming bean bag chairs, the ie-X Gaming Chair Bean Bag is a great console gaming seat, ideal for those who play in living rooms or dens. Its design is simple: a bucket seat shape, with a supportive high back; while the aesthetic keeps it looking pretty cool in most rooms. Subtle enough to look at home in the living room and sharp enough to stand out. It’ll get you up to about coffee table height, so won’t elevate you as much as ‘proper’ chairs, but it’s definitely enough to increase your comfort in front of the TV. Not stacked with features, but Bean Bag Bazaar's i-eX has a back support that does genuinely work, looks good, and will mould to your every position however you shift about.

