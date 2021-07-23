Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for July 23 - July 27, 2021

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players can find the Exotic merchant in the northeast corner of Nessus for the weekend beginning Friday, July 23. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, July 27. Even if you already have all the Exotic's Xur is selling, you can always pay him a visit to grab an Exotic engram, a potential stat upgrade on some armor, and Exotic cipher if you need one.

Here's Xur's latest Exotic inventory:

Exotic weapon - The Huckleberry: this SMG fires faster and recoils more as you hold the trigger. Every kill reloads a chunk of the magazine, or the entire magazine if you have the Exotic catalyst. The Huckleberry just plain chews through everything. It has the un-nerfed version of the Rampage perk, and with proper play, it becomes a bottomless bullet hose that's both fun and devastating.

Hunter Exotic - Liar's Handshake: using an arc melee ability or being meleed yourself will add a ton of damage and a healing effect to your next melee attack. Liar's Handshake unlocks a fun one-two-punch playstyle that works extremely well with perks like Grave Robber, Trench Barrel, and, well, One-Two Punch. It also has some use cases in tougher content thanks to the healing effect. Don't sleep on it, that's for sure.

Titan Exotic - Mk. 44 Stand Asides: gain an overshield while running with a shoulder charge-type ability up, and regain some melee energy when you land a hit with those abilities. The Stand Asides are basically a more niche version of the Dunemarchers, which buff the pants off all your melee attacks and your movement speed. They also don't make shoulder charge as spammable as An Insurmountable Skullfort, so it's hard to find an optimal use for them.

Warlock Exotic - Karnstein Armlets: melee kills restore a chunk of health and start long-lasting health regeneration. As basic as they are, the Karnstein Armlets are honestly really powerful. There's not a lot of ability synergy here, but for a neutral workhorse Exotic that keeps you alive, you could do a lot worse.

