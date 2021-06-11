Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for July 11 - July 15

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning July 11, 2021, you can find Xur in the Tower hangar behind the Dead Orbit crew. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, July 15, so be sure to pay him a visit for your weekly Exotic engram, and to compare the stat rolls on his selection of Exotic armor to whatever pieces you have kicking around the vault. If you're missing any legacy Exotics, you can also pick up a short quest for an Exotic cipher.
Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this weekend:
- Exotic weapon - Two-Tailed Fox: this fires two tracking rockets, with one dealing solar damage and spawning a burning solar orb, and the other dealing void damage and suppressing enemies. After the rocket buffs last season, Two-Tailed Fox is a genuine contender. It's one of the only weapons that can match two types of elemental shields, it's got tracking built in, and thanks to the current Warmind's Decree artifact mod, it's a great way to spawn Warmind Cells.
- Hunter Exotic - St0mp-EE5: increases sprint speed, slide distance, and jump height for all jump variants. This is the Exotic that lets Hunters all but teleport into the skybox in the Crucible. It's why they can position and evade so well, and it's probably the reason that last Hunter got the jump on you. Movement Exotics are hard to rate, but the St0mp-EE5 boots are in a league of their own. If you want to go fast, put these on.
- Titan Exotic - Severance Enclosure: powered melee final blows create damaging explosions, and finishers or melee final blows on stronger enemies create stronger explosions. Titans have a ton of melee Exotics, and surprisingly, the one that adds explosions to final blows is among the weakest. Severance Enclosure can be tough to reliably trigger, and the extra damage it provides is demonstrably weaker than the ability bonuses that other Exotics can give you.
- Warlock Exotic - Chromatic Fire: precision kills with kinetic weapons will create an explosion based on the element of your current Light subclass. Now here's an explosion Exotic that isn't bad. Chromatic Fire basically gives every kinetic weapon the Firefly perk but for specific elements, and it also stacks with Firefly to create two explosions, which makes it great fun to use with weapons like Dead Man's Tale, Fatebringer, and Ace of Spades.