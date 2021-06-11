Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for July 11 - July 15

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning July 11, 2021, you can find Xur in the Tower hangar behind the Dead Orbit crew. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, July 15, so be sure to pay him a visit for your weekly Exotic engram, and to compare the stat rolls on his selection of Exotic armor to whatever pieces you have kicking around the vault. If you're missing any legacy Exotics, you can also pick up a short quest for an Exotic cipher.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this weekend: