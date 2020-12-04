Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for December 4 - December 8

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning December 4, you'll find Xur in the EDZ down in Winding Cove. Look for him on a cliff north of the southern landing zone. He'll stick around until Tuesday, December 8, so be sure to visit him when you can. You can get new Exotics from his weekly Exotic engram, improve the rolls on Exotic armor you already have, and complete his new weekly quest for an Exotic Cipher.
Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling:
- Exotic weapon - Wardcliff Coil: this rocket launcher fires a volley of tiny rockets with loose tracking. Wardcliff basically hits the entire screen, which makes it great for PvP provided you aren't using an Exotic primary or special weapon.
- Hunter Exotic - Graviton Forfeit: your invisibility effects last longer, and your melee recharges faster while you're invisible. If you want to cheese your way through Strikes or Lost Sectors, this is the sneakiest Exotic for the job. That's about all it's used for, but invisibility is a powerful defensive ability, and having it on tap with functionally infinite smoke bombs is nothing to sneeze at.
- Titan Exotic - Citan's Ramparts: your barriers have lower health, but you and your allies can shoot through them. This Exotic turns the Titan barrier into a squishier one-way bullet window, which can be mighty handy in the right situation. It's easy to play around in PvP, but this is the ultimate turtle Exotic.
- Warlock Exotic - Verity's Brow: energy weapon kills grant stacks of Death Throes which buff your next grenade and grant grenade energy. Throwing a grenade buffed this way will regenerate grenade energy for nearby allies. Verity's Brow is getting a lot more limelight thanks to Stasis, and it's a reasonable choice with how powerful things like the duskfield grenade can be.