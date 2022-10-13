When Stadia dies, it's taking its platform-exclusive game Outcasters with it

The Stadia-exclusive game Outcasters will not be heading to other platforms once the streaming service shuts down early next year.

As revealed by the game's developer, Splash Damage, Outcasters will cease to exist when Google Stadia shuts down on January 18, 2023. This news comes from the official Outcasters Twitter account (opens in new tab) which published a statement that reads: "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we do not have plans to bring Outcasters to other platforms at this time."

The statement continues: "Outcasters was designed and built exclusively for Stadia, with many of its systems heavily reliant on the platform, significantly increasing the complexity of the work required." Splash Damage ends the statement by adding: "We still firmly believe that cloud gaming has a bright future in our industry, providing easier access to games than ever before, and we are encouraged to see that other platforms still champion this cause."

The Outcasters developer isn't the only one struggling since the news of Stadia's shut down was shared two weeks ago now. Shortly after the news broke, one Red Dead Redemption 2 fan began begging Rockstar for a character transfer after sinking almost 6,000 hours into the game. Unfortunately for this player, it looks like they may lose all of the progress they've made once Google officially shuts down Stadia next year.

This isn't the only person to take advantage of Stadia, we also recently reported on the Destiny 2 player who finally found a use for Google Stadia: running 11 accounts at once to help the community farm bosses .