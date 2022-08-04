Destiny 2 player finally finds a use for Google Stadia: running 11 accounts at once to help the community farm bosses

Destiny 2 streamer Lucky Lai, or Luckstruck9 on Twitch (opens in new tab), has been running 11 Google Stadia accounts simultaneously to give out invaluable boss checkpoints to any Guardians who need them.

As Lai told PC Gamer (opens in new tab), he started off using his main account to give out checkpoints in the game's LFG community, but quickly created a new account he could offload to his laptop.

"It was only when crossplay came out that I had the idea for Google Stadia," he explains. "I thought about how it would save [me] electricity, resource usage, and give the ability to have multiple instances open at once."

Lai has now expanded to 11 Destiny 2 Google Stadia accounts running at the same time on a laptop that doesn't even have a graphics card. By using some simple macros to move all 11 characters periodically, Lai's able to keep them logged in indefinitely, and Destiny 2's crossplay support ensures everyone can join these Stadia placeholders as needed to claim the checkpoints for themselves. Just join an account, wipe the activity, and be on your merry way. Stadia may have under 1% of Destiny 2's average population, but in a crossplay world, it's a useful technical workaround.

Of course, purchased content isn't shared between Destiny 2 accounts, so to access some of the game's most popular end game activities, like the Witch Queen raid and Season of the Haunted dungeon, Lai would've needed to purchase expansions and season passes for all 11 Stadia accounts. Fortunately, the broader LFG community came to his rescue: "The community has been generous enough that I have not had to purchase any DLC since the creation of the first five accounts," he told PC Gamer.

Checkpoint farming generally becomes more popular as activities age, and Lai says his accounts have helped upwards of 14,000 players find checkpoints in a single week. When there's a new dungeon or raid added, you'll want to run the entire thing to unlock the whole loot pool, but once you're only missing a few items, it's better to farm specific stages – or, if you just want to maximize your loot per hour, farm final bosses since they drop multiple items. This makes readily accessible checkpoints a godsend for end game players, especially the folks who are farming the new dungeon boss, which can easily be killed in one quick DPS phase, for Artifice armor.

Lai's earning some serious good karma with this whole operation, and he says he wants to add more checkpoints to his repertoire in the future, including Master-difficulty encounters. Godspeed, Guardian.