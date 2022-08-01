Destiny 2 in-game text chat disabled after players abused an exploit to crash their opponent's games

Destiny 2's in-game text chat has been disabled due to a game-breaking exploit.

Over the past weekend, as reported by PC Gamer (opens in new tab), Destiny 2 players were crashing out of the PvP Crucible mode thanks to a game-breaking error. It turns out this error was caused by other players typing a text string into the in-game chat, which caused their opponent's game to crash, guaranteeing them a win.

Shortly after that, Bungie disabled all in-game text chat in Destiny 2, as you can see in the tweet just below from over the weekend on July 30. Nearly two days later, on August 1, the in-game text chat in Destiny 2 remains disabled for all players.

We have temporarily disabled text chat on all platforms in Destiny 2 while we investigate an issue causing Weasel errors.Stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/OCf41kjgrPJuly 30, 2022 See more

Right now, it's unclear how long the in-game text chat will remain disabled in Destiny 2, though Bungie has mentioned on Twitter that background maintenance is scheduled for today (August 1) ahead of a hotfix going live August 2.

In slightly more positive Destiny 2 news, players have got something to look forward to later this month: a brand new showcase. Taking place on August 23, Bungie is keeping tight-lipped as to what this new showcase will feature, although players expect the developer to finally show off the forthcoming Lightfall expansion, which is slated to launch at some point next year in 2023 and continue the Light and Darkness Saga after The Witch Queen launched earlier this year.

The Solstice Event is still running in Bungie's game, and you can head over to our guide on how to get Something New in Destiny 2 Solstice for more.