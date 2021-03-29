When is the next PS5 restock? Here's where we might be seeing the console this week

All may be quiet on the PS5 restock front for now, but that won't last for long. We're expecting more of the console to arrive throughout the week, so we've been busy trying to figure out where they'll turn up to get you a head start. To begin with, be sure to bookmark the retailer quick links below. That'll allow you to pounce on any deals which do appear.

For starters, we're pretty confident that Best Buy will get a PS5 restock on Friday April 2 at the very least. The chain has a reputation for launching deals at the tail-end of the week and has done so for most of March, so we expect that pattern to hold now. Similarly, Walmart has consistently dropped stock on Thursdays. That means you should keep an eye on the site this April 1 (around mid-afternoon EST).

What about Amazon US, though? Unfortunately for us, the recent rumored 46,000 console restock never materialized. It's entirely possible that they never existed, but there's also a chance that they could drop at any moment. Basically, keep an eye on the site as a just-in-case.

As for UK offers, we're still unsure of when a PS5 restock will happen. Word is that we aren't due for any deals today (Monday), but the situation is unclear beyond that. We'll keep you updated as and when we know more. In the meantime, keep an eye on our PS5 deals page.

Wondering why it's so difficult to get PS5 stock? We've got you covered. Here's the PS5 and Xbox Series X shortage explained.

PS5 restock tips

What should you do to increase your chances of snagging a PS5 restock? The main thing is being persistent. Competition is fierce out there, so keeping an eye on Twitter trends and PS5 hashtags will help you stay ahead of the curve. The various stock-tracking accounts are a great early warning system, and they're good for Xbox Series X stock too.

Next, make sure you're signed in with your payment details ready to go at preferred retailers. Website crashes are all too common during PS5 drops, and we've heard some horror stories of the console going out of stock by the time users have inputted their card. Preparation helps you avoid or minimize these issues.

We'd also say to concentrate on bundles. They normally sell out slower than PS5 consoles by themselves, so make a beeline for them if you can. Sure, they're not offering a saving, but at this point we can't be overly fussy. Plus, some of the add-ons are pretty good - particularly if they involve bonus controllers or one of the best PS5 headsets. The Pulse 3D is one of the best PS5 accessories out there, for example.

Last but by no means least, don't forget to hit that refresh button if the PS5 seems to suddenly go out of stock. We've seen the 'add to basket' option pop back up soon afterward, giving patient shoppers another crack at the new console. Adding the PS5 restock to your 'wishlist' in advance and then adding it to your basket from there has worked on occasion as well.

Good luck!

Check out our guide to see which is the best TV for PS5. You can also find the best PS5 external hard drive and PS5 SSD via our dedicated features.