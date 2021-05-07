When is the next PS5 restock? Here is everything you need to know

What are our chances of a PS5 restock over the weekend? Not great, unfortunately as we've not heard much about US deals beyond a potential AntOnline offering, the possibility of GameStop stock, and the ever-looming threat of an Amazon drop. In fact, the latter may well be our best bet. The site has been known to offer deals without warning and at any time, so we'd recommend keeping an eye on it. There's also a slim chance of Best Buy offering stock again this Friday, May 7 - this is the day of the week that Best Buy traditionally sold PlayStation 5 consoles, so it might still surprise us despite already having had a drop this week.

Sadly, that seems to be our lot when it comes to a PS5 restock in the short term. Retailers tend to stick to the working week (with the exception of Amazon, as we mentioned before), so we're unlikely to get anything else until Monday. Especially after a surprise drop at Best Buy and Walmart yesterday - we suspect they've both run out of consoles for now.

Basically? All we can suggest is checking in with Amazon every now and then to see if you get lucky.

Be sure to take a look at Twitter trends and stock trackers, too. They're a great early-warning system that are a constant help when it comes to PS5 stock.

PS5 restock deals

Amazon PS5 restock | Could appear at any time

Amazon managed to take us all off-guard with a PS5 restock early one weekend after months of no deals, so we'd recommend checking on the retailer every now and then in case they pull the same nonsense again. From what we've heard, adding the item to your 'Wishlist' can also help speed things along when deals do appear.

Walmart PS5 restock | Could drop Thursday, May 13 (from 3pm EST)

Walmart seems to be back on its Thursday PS5 restock routine, so we don't think we'll get another drop until next week. Be ready for then, as competition is going to be fierce.

Best Buy PS5 restock | Possibly Thursday, May 13 (12pm - 3pm EST)

After a long stint of not having a PS5 restock, Best Buy pulled a fast one and offered deals on Thursday May 6. With that in mind, you should watch out for it at the end of each week - it usually drops stock then.

Target PS5 restock | Possibly Wednesday, May 12

This one can be more unpredictable than the rest, but we've got hope that Target will receive a PS5 restock this Wednesday - it's overdue a batch of consoles, by our reckoning.

