Kevin Feige says horror special Werewolf by Night introduces an "important" new side to the MCU

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige says that upcoming horror special Werewolf by Night is the start of something new for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We wanted to explore entirely new characters and entirely new sides of the MCU with this unusual, fun, and frightening spin on the supernatural," Feige says in a new featurette. "We're introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the MCU."

"It's something brand new that we've never seen in this universe before," echoes actor Laura Donnelly, who plays Elsa Bloodstone in the special.

The trailer for Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white horror story that pays homage to 1930s monster movies, debuted last month at the D23 expo. Composer Michael Giacchino, who scored Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directs from a screenplay by Heather Quinn (Hawkeye) and Peter Cameron (Wandavision, Moon Knight). Gael García Bernal plays Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, alongside Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.

The titular changeling first appeared in a 1972 issue of Marvel Spotlight before going on to get his own series – which would eventually introduce Moon Knight, played in the Disney Plus series by Oscar Isaac. He's a descendant of the Lycanthropes, a mystically changed group of humans who can become werewolves even when the full moon's not out.

Werewolf by Night is set to hit Disney Plus on October 7. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows you need to know about.