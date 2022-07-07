We're getting another Cobra Kai series game later this year

The Netflix series Cobra Kai is getting another spin-off game in the form of Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, which is out later this year.

Announced via a currently bare-bones new website, Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising is a sequel to Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues which launched on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One back in 2020. This time around the sequel will launch on all of the same platforms, with the addition of Xbox Series X /S and PS5 , in Fall 2022.

According to a press release, in Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising players will choose a dojo to join - from the likes of Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai, and Miyagi-Do - before then being tasked with recruiting more members, mastering their skills, and working their way up to eventually becoming the All Valley Karate Grand Champion.

Not only will the sequel have a story mode, which features a new tale, but it will also have the 'Cobra Classics' mode so players can relive the series' moments. If you were worried that the devs wouldn't include your favorites from the show, there's a good chance they will be as Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising will have 28 playable characters, all with special abilities. Players can also play through the online Tournament mode to compete against others in the All Valley Tournament.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Karate Kid spin-off series recently, here’s roughly where we’re up to. After Cobra Kai season 4 wrapped up in late 2021, we’ve barely had to wait a year for Cobra Kai season 5 , which is due to air on September 9, 2022. Don’t worry though, this isn’t going to be the final season of the show as the series creators have made it clear there’s still more to come.